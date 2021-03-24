Talladega Nights Child Actor Houston Tumlin, Who Played Will Ferrell's Character's Son, Dies by Suicide at 28

Houston Tumlin played Walker Bobby, the son of Will Ferrell's Ricky Bobby, in the 2006 comedy film

Houston Tumlin, who played one of Will Ferrell's character's sons in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, has died. He was 28.

Tumlin died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Pelham, Alabama, Lina Evans the Shelby County coroner, confirmed to PEOPLE.

Tumlin's sole acting crest was playing Walker Bobby in the 2006 comedy film opposite Ferrell, John C. Reilly and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The former actor was also serving in the Army's 101st Airborn Division at Fort Campbell, according to TMZ.

His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, shared a moving tribute to Tumlin on Facebook on Tuesday, writing, "I've never experienced a hurt like this before."

"I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered," Robertson wrote. "My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I'll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on."

"I love your smart mouth, your "i'm always right" attitude, your hugs, your kisses, your touch.. Just YOU!" she continued. "I just still feel like this is a really bad dream that I can't wake up from."

"One thing is for sure though, I have the absolute best guardian angel a girl could ever wish for cause everybody knows you don't play about me ," she added. "I love you so much Houston Lee & thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other ."