'Talk to Me' Trailer: Teens Summon Spirits Using an Embalmed Hand in Terrifying A24 Movie

Talk to Me, directed by brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 11, 2023 09:38 AM

A24 has its hands on another terrifying tale.

On Tuesday, A24 — the company behind horror movies like Midsommar, Hereditary and The Witch — debuted the first trailer for Talk to Me, a film in which a group of friends gather for a seance gone wrong.

Their method of contacting spirits allows them to conjure the otherworldly guests by grasping an embalmed hand for no longer than 90 seconds, because more time than that and the spirit will "want to stay."

Mia, played by Sophie Wilde, is introduced to the hand-in-hand way of speaking to ghosts, getting emotional when she thinks her late mother is reaching out to her. She and her pals soon gets "hooked on the new thrill," according to an official synopsis, "until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

"What if we opened the door but we didn't shut it," Wilde says in the trailer, later warning of the malevolent forces, "They're not gonna stop."

Talk To Me. courtesy of A24
Courtesy of A24

The cast also includes Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes and Chris Alosio.

Talk to Me is the feature directorial debut of brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, who have nearly 7 million followers on their YouTube channel RackaRacka. The Australian movie had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January before getting picked up by A24.

Danny told Collider earlier this year that they hope to make a sequel to Talk to Me.

"Even down to the writing on the hand, there's a lore and a story and a deep mythology. Even the spirits that are connecting with every character's emotions," he said. "Everything's really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel."

Talk To Me. courtesy of A24
Courtesy of A24

"We wanted the characters to be out of their depths. We didn't explore it that much, so we just sort of hinted at it with the characters," added Danny. "But yes, everything's ironed out and there's a whole big bible. It's called the mythology bible. So we've got that."

A24 is coming off a big year at the Oscars, sweeping the top prizes: Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven total awards (including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress) plus its film The Whale won two, including Best Actor.

Talk to Me is in theaters July 28.

