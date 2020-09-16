Taiwanese Actor and Singer Alien Huang Found Dead in His Apartment at 36

The former host of 100% Entertainment was found unresponsive by his father Wednesday morning

Taiwanese actor and singer Alien Huang was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday, the Taipei City Police Department confirmed. He was 36.

The former host of 100% Entertainment was found unresponsive by his father in his apartment in Taipei around 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to several reports. Police told Taiwan's state Central News Agency (CNA) that the father went to check on Huang when he couldn't reach his son by phone.

Local media reported that security camera footage showed Huang return home by himself at 7:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, according to Variety. He was not seen leaving the building again.

When authorities arrived at the scene the next morning, they said they found Huang's body outside the entrance to his bathroom, with the water still running.

The cause of death is still unknown, but an autopsy report is scheduled for Friday, according to CNA.

Huang first rose to fame in 2002 while hosting a nature-discovery program for children called Follow Me, Go! That same year he joined the Japanese-Taiwanese boy band HC3, which later disbanded in 2003. He then joined another boy band, Cosmo, before becoming a solo artist, releasing five albums and multiple singles.

As an actor, Huang starred in several TV dramas including Love You and Mysterious Incredible Terminator. He also appeared on the big screen in films like Already Famous, Din Tao: Leader of the Parade and Acting Out of Love.

Already Famous director Michelle Chong mourned Huang on social media following the news, sharing a series of photos on Instagram and Twitter, captioned, "Unbelievable. You will always be the first leading man in my life. RIP."

Huang's ex-girlfriend, Raine Yang, who dated the late actor while they were still in school, also shared a note on social media, thanking fans for their condolences before adding that "it's impossible to be okay" right now.