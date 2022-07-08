"I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music … I'm really annoyed!" he said

Taika Waititi Wanted a 'Bunch' of Kate Bush Songs in New Thor but Jokes Stranger Things 'Ruined' It

As a longtime Kate Bush fan, Taika Waititi is "really annoyed" about her sudden popularity due to Stranger Things.

In an interview with NME, the Thor: Love and Thunder director jokes the Netflix series "ruined Kate Bush," adding, "I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music … I'm really annoyed!"

"I've become one of those old a---holes who's like, 'These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they've heard one song on a TV show! They don't know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!' " he quipped.

Waititi, 46, said before Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" blew up due to it being featured on the recently dropped fourth season of Stranger Things, "there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in" Love and Thunder.

"We were gonna have 'This Woman's Work,' which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman's character," he said.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," which came out in 1985 on Bush's album Hounds of Love, is prominently featured in a standout season 4 episode of Stranger Things, which premiered in late May.

In the weeks since, the song topped the U.K. charts and hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Bush, 63, her first Top 10 hit in the United States (the song originally peaked at No. 30).

The singer-songwriter reflected on her career resurgence in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour last month, and said she finds her renewed popularity thanks to the show's use of her song "extraordinary."

"I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this," she said. "It's so exciting, but it's quite shocking, really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad."

"What's really wonderful, I think, is that this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they'd never heard of me and I love that," Bush told the BBC. "The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special."

Meanwhile, Love and Thunder — the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor series — hits theaters Friday, and sees star Chris Hemsworth reunite with Portman, 41, from the first two films. (She also had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame.)

The new film follows Thor after the events of the latter movie as he sets on a quest for "inner peace," per the official logline from Marvel.

Along the way, he interacts with some familiar faces, including King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman), who was shown wielding Thor's legendary hammer Mjolnir by the end of the teaser trailer.

The film also stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who poses a threat for Thor and his friends, among other famous faces like Russell Crowe and Chris Pratt.