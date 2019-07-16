Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi Returning to Direct Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4: Report

He’s back.

Taika Waititi, who successfully took over the Thor franchise with 2017’s smash hit Ragnarok, is reportedly set to return for an upcoming fourth Thor-centered movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also reports that star Chris Hemsworth is expected to return to the role that made him a household name.

The announcement comes as many expected Avengers: Endgame to be the final Marvel movie to feature the original core cast of superheroes. In fact, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson’s storyline’s all wrapped up, though Johansson’s Black Widow is getting her own upcoming standalone movie.

Ragnarok was released in Nov. 2017 and went on to gross over $854 million at the box office worldwide. It reinvigorated the Thor franchise after the sequel, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, opened to less enthusiasm than the 2011 original.

Image zoom Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Waititi previously expressed his enthusiasm to Screen Rant at getting to helm a fourth movie after Ragnarok was so well received.

“Yeah, people ask me, ‘Would you do another one?’ And for sure I’d do another one because it wouldn’t even feel like doing a fourth Thor film, it would just feel like doing the second Ragnarok film,” Waititi said. “Because it does feel like in a way there’s been this reinvention in an exciting way. And I know that Chris feels a real new ownership over the character.”

He continued, “He’s excited, and he knows that character so well, and I know that his character in Infinity War is gonna have some amazing stuff in that. So it’s exciting cuz it feels like, if Chris were to do this again it wouldn’t feel like ‘oh it’s the eighth time I’ve done Thor,’ no it will feel like the second or third time I’ve done this character.”

No release date has been set for the fourth installment as of yet.

Waititi’s next film, Jojo Rabbit, stars Scarlett Johansson and opens Oct. 18.