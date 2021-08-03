Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Make Red Carpet Debut at The Suicide Squad L.A. Premiere

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in April after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the two hugging

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have made their love red carpet official!

Waititi, 45, stepped out with Ora on Monday night at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The couple walked hand-in-hand at the event for the DC film, in which Waititi stars as Ratcatcher.

For the evening out, Waititi donned a gray suit with a white collared shirt left unbuttoned at the top and a pair of black dress shoes.

Ora, meanwhile, stunned in a white suit dress with an open back, which she accessorized with a pair of sparkly silver heels and diamond earrings.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora and Taika Waititi | Credit: Getty (2)

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors back in April after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the pair hugging.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️," Ora captioned a carousel of photos, which included the shot with the Oscar-winning director.

Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage. He and Winstanley share two children.

Meanwhile, Ora was most recently linked to filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Later in May, Waititi and Ora seemed to confirm their romance when they were spotted engaging in PDA with Tessa Thompson. The trio was photographed cuddling outdoors at Waititi's home in Sydney, Australia, as they sat in front of a small table of drinks.

In several shots, first shared by The Daily Mail, Waititi — who is directing Thompson, 37, in Thor: Love and Thunder — was seen laughing with the actress and Ora.

Thompson and Ora were seated on either side of Waititi, shown locking lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker. Other shots showed them getting close with Waititi as he had an arm around each of them.

Waititi spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about the intimate photos last month, saying he was "not really" upset when the shots went viral.