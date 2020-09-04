Taika Waititi is under mandatory quarantine in a New Zealand hotel room with his two daughters

Taika Waititi Spending 2 Weeks of Mandatory Quarantine in New Zealand Hotel Room with His 2 Daughters

Taika Waititi might need some quarantine help.

The Thor: Ragnarok director, 45, shared a hilarious photo of his hotel room in New Zealand looking a little worse for wear as his two daughters look at the camera.

"Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ," Waititi wrote in the caption. "One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button."

He added, "Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands."

In the photo, every surface of the hotel room floor and furniture is covered in crayons, toys and dolls as the father-daughter team isolate in their hotel room.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand has made it mandatory for travelers arriving inside the country to quarantine at hotels for two weeks before arriving at their final destination.

The country has among the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with 1,759 as of Thursday, according to CNN.

As Hollywood productions begin to resume, New Zealand has been the destination for several films and TV series including Jane Campion’s Netflix film The Power of the Dog starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons.

James Cameron’s Avatar sequels will also be filming back to back in the country, as well as Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series.

Some Hollywood productions have faced trouble overseas, as with The Batman, which halted production just days after restarting following Robert Pattinson's reported coronavirus diagnosis.