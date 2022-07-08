Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship Timeline

From when they met to their red carpet appearances together, here's a look back at Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's love story

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are one happy couple.

The "Let You Love Me" singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director first sparked romance rumors in April 2021 and eventually walked their first red carpet together that August.

Since going public with their romance, they haven't shied away from gracing red carpets together and attending award shows alongside each other.

Though the artist and director have attended a number of events together, they have managed to keep the majority of their romance out of the spotlight.

Aside from the heartfelt notes penned on their respective social media platforms, neither of them has spoken about each other in interviews.

Before Ora, Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. The former couple shares two children together. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

From their initial interaction in 2018 to their major red carpet appearances, here's a look back at Waititi and Ora's love story.

2018: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi meet

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: rita ora/ instagram

While the exact origin of Ora and Waititi's romance is unknown, the singer shared an Instagram post on Valentine's Day 2022, revealing that they met four years prior in 2018.

"Us. 4 years ago. To now," she captioned a throwback snap of them before sharing a gallery of images of them together now. "thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine's Day bestie ❤️"

April 21, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi spark dating rumors

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora and Taika Waititi | Credit: Rita Ora/Instagram

Ora and Waititi sparked romance rumors after the "You For Me" singer included a photo of her and Waititi hugging on her Instagram, paired with a flirty caption.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️ #midweekupdate"

May 24, 2021: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson are spotted kissing

A month after Ora and Waititi sparked dating rumors, the two were photographed cuddled up with Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson outside of Waititi's home in Sydney, engaging in PDA as they sat in front of a small table of drinks.

July 1, 2021: Taika Waititi opens up about the kissing photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi responded to the viral photos, saying, "I was doing nothing wrong."

When asked if the rumors upset him, the director responded, "Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Aug. 2, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make their red carpet debut

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ora and Waititi made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles, solidifying the couple's relationship after sparking dating rumors that April. The duo posed arm-in-arm as they made their way on the red carpet.

Aug. 18, 2021: Rita Ora celebrates Taika Waititi's 46th birthday

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi Credit: Rita Ora/Instagram

Ora shared candid photos on Instagram of Waititi's 46th birthday party filled with decorations, sweets, and sushi on Aug. 18, 2021.

Sept. 12, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Met Gala together

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ora and Waititi had some fun strutting, posing, and vying for the attention of the cameras alongside Jimmy Fallon at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

The theme of the event that year was "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Oct. 15, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend a Rolling Stones concert

The couple attended a Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles in October 2021, where they were seen wearing matching red leather jackets while standing in line outside of the venue.

Ora wore a face mask and a red-and-white jacket as she stood close by her director boyfriend, who paired his red-and-black varsity jacket with a pink patterned beanie and a face mask.

Nov. 14, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Ora and Waititi stepped out together as they walked the red carpet at the 2021 MTV EMA's in November. In addition to taking some silly photos together from the winner's room, the New Zealand filmmaker was spotted hyping Ora up as he snapped photos of her on his phone.

Nov. 15, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Walpole British Luxury Awards

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Waititi accompanied Ora at the Walpole British Luxury Awards where she was honored with the British Artistic Icon Award in November 2021. Though a big night for the singer, the two hammed it up for the cameras — as per usual — when they snapped some shots together.

Dec. 6, 2021: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Being the Ricardos premiere

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

The singer and director pulled off serious "cool couple" vibes when they walked the red carpet together at the Being the Ricardos premiere in December. The pair pulled up in matching outfits, rocking all-black ensembles and coordinating shades.

Jan. 10, 2022: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi appear on The Tonight Show

THAT'S MY JAM -- Episode 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and host Jimmy Fallon during a game Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ora and Waititi teamed up for a fun segment on The Tonight Show when they played a game that put their lyrical knowledge to the test. The couple paired up against opponents Normani and Taraji P. Henson and attempted to nail all the words to "Dancing Queen" by ABBA.

Feb. 7, 2022: Taika Waititi shows support for Rita Ora

Waititi dedicated an Instagram post to Ora in celebration of her being cast in the Disney+ Beauty and the Beast prequel series. "❤️ F—k yeah!!! ❤️ I'm super proud of this girl!" he captioned the slideshow of photos announcing the casting news.

Feb. 14, 2022: Taika Waititi posts a Valentine's Day tribute to Rita Ora

For Valentine's Day in 2022, Waititi shared a sweet photo roundup of Ora on Instagram. While the series of snaps showcased the singer looking fabulous, the jokester couldn't help but add in a few silly pics too.

The first photo showed the singer in a hot pink trench coat with her long locks blowing in the wind, while a cutout head of Waititi was photoshopped in the corner. The last photo in the roundup revealed the "behind-the-scenes" of the wind-blown shoot, featuring Waititi crouched down with a miniature leaf blower to give her the model-like effect.

March 13, 2022: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Critics' Choice Awards

Ora accompanied Waititi to the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in March, where he presented the award for best director in the international talent category. Ora dazzled in a velvet maroon gown with excessive cutouts, while her beau was clad in an all-black suit.

March 27, 2022: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Following the 94th Academy Awards, the former Oscar winner and singer stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Beneath a whimsical white coat with billowy sleeves, Ora stunned in a shimmery black gown detailed with embroidery and bejeweled embellishments along a V-shaped neckline.

Waititi, who donned a mauve suit paired with a metallic bowtie, was captured fixing her dress and coat train on the carpet to assure the photos would come out picture-perfect.

May 20, 2022: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend a Dior fashion show

The couple donned fashion-forward looks when they attended the Dior Men's 2023 fashion show together in May. Ora took a bold approach with her sophisticated, chic outfit as she sported an oversized, slouchy suit. Meanwhile, Waititi dressed in a coordinating grey suit with a pop of hot pink underneath.

May 23, 2022: Rita Ora shows support for Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Ora showed support for Waititi when she uploaded the trailer for his recent film, Thor: Love and Thunder, on Instagram in May. "8th July 2022!! @taikawaititi get ready for a quiet little art house film ❤️&⚡️" she captioned the post.

June 13, 2022: Taika Waititi avoids interview questions about Rita Ora

In June, Waititi sat down alongside Lightyear costar Chris Evans for an interview with This Morning ahead of the film's premiere. After chatting about the project, the interviewers steered the conversation from professional to personal when they asked Waititi about Ora, following the couple's recent engagement rumors.

The director pretended there was poor connection during the virtual interview, after cohost Phillip Schofield asked, "Are there wedding bells coming?" His hosting half, Holly Willoughby, chimed in to say, "I think he can't hear us," when Schofield questioned, "Should I not ask about Rita?"

July 5, 2022: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage