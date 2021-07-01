Taika Waititi is opening up about those PDA-filled photos of him, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

Taika Waiti Reacts to PDA Photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson: 'I Was Doing Nothing Wrong'

Taika Waititi has no regrets about his PDA photos with singer Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson.

The Thor: Ragnarok director spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about photos of the trio engaging in PDA that circulated online in May.

When asked if he was upset when the photos went viral online, Waititi said, "Not really."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he said. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Waititi also spoke about shooting the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, in Australia.

"I just got very welcomed and everyone was really beautiful," he said. "At a time when I couldn't see my kids for almost seven months because there was no bubble, it was really nice to be surrounded by people who mande me feel at home."

Waititi directed Thompson, 37, in Love and Thunder, while Ora was in Sydney filming The Voice. The trio were photographed cuddling outdoors at Waititi's home as they sat in front of a small table of drinks.

In several shots, the director appeared laughing with Thompson and Ora, who he is rumored to be dating as of late April.

Thompson and Ora were seated on either side of Waititi, shown locking lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker. Other photographs showed them getting close with Waititi as he placed an arm around each of them.

Reps for Waititi, Thompson and Ora did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors on April 21, after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the pair hugging.

The Instagram slideshow also include a selfie of Ora and Thompson in a car. (The Creed actress left a single "🌹" emoji in the comments section.)

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love ... ❤️," Ora captioned the post.

Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two children. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.