T.I. to Address Controversial Comments About Daughter on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk 

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing one of her most controversial guests yet to Red Table Talk.

The actress and host, 48, revealed she recently sat down with rapper T.I. for her Facebook Watch show, weeks after he faced major backlash and criticism for disturbing comments about his 18-year-old daughter’s virginity.

The rapper’s current wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, will also join him on the show to talk about their marriage.

“We’re about to have T.I. and his wife Tiny,” Pinkett Smith confirmed to PEOPLE at AFI Fest on Monday night in Los Angeles. “They came on today and he addresses the controversy that is happening right now in regards to his daughter — and me and Tiny also talk about how they survived their challenges in their marriage.”

“It was an exceptional show and I’m proud of it,” she added.

The rapper, 39, appeared on a recent episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast where he made the insensitive comments about his daughter Deyjah’s virginity. The episode has since been deleted after rampant criticism, and his daughter has since deleted all of her social media.

Deyjah is T.I.’s daughter from his relationship with singer Ms. Niko.

Pinkett Smith attended AFI Fest 2019 in support of the film Hala, on which she served as an executive producer. Hala opens in limited release on Dec. 6.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch. T.I. will appear on the program Monday, Nov. 25, PEOPLE confirms.