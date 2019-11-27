T.I. Says He Felt 'Lesser Than' After Returning Home from Prison and Reuniting with Wife Tiny

T.I. is opening up about his past prison stints in a candid sit-down on the Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of next Monday’s episode, the rapper, 39, reveals he felt inadequate after returning home from prison and finding that his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, had taken up the mantle in their home dynamics.

“When I went to prison I guess she felt like, ‘Well now I have to figure out what I’m going to do. Because I don’t have you here to continue the protocols and practices that we established in the fundamental stages of this relationship,'” T.I. told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

He continued, “So when I got back the world was upside down. She kinda had an air like, ‘It’s my time.’ I thought we were going to hit the ground running and get back to things being the way they were.”

“That was an acclimation period that I had to make it through,” T.I. admitted. “Me just coming back and not being in the position that I was in, it left me feeling lesser than, so I had to figure out ways to make myself feel proper and adequate again. And that led to things that led to things that led to things.”

T.I. has been arrested multiple times in the past. In October 2007, he was arrested before the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta Georgia and charged with two felonies: possession of three unregistered machine guns and silencers and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to one year and a day in prison, which he served in May 2009. He was released in December of that year and transferred to a halfway house in Atlanta.

In 2010, the rapper and Tiny were arrested for drug charges. It led to T.I. being sentenced in October to 11 months in prison for violating the terms of his probation.

He reported to prison on Nov. 1 of that year and was released in August 2011.

Red Table Talk airs on Mondays on Facebook Watch.