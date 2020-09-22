Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's Mother and Astrologer, Dead at 98: 'She Was a Remarkable Woman'

Jackie was an astrologer, psychic and was an early manager of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW)

Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's mother, has died. She was 98.

Jackie died on Monday, her son Frank Stallone confirmed. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Jackie was an astrologer, psychic and was an early manager of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) in the 1980s. She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K.

She was the mother of Sylvester, 74, and Frank, 70, whom she shared with her first husband Frank Stallone Sr. as well as the late actress Toni D'Alto, whom she shared with her second husband Anthony Filiti.

Sharing photographs from throughout her life, Frank announced on Instagram that his mother had died in her sleep, "as she had wished."

"She was a remarkable woman working out everyday [sic] full of spunk and fearless," the singer wrote. "It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC, she lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson."

"Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died," Frank continued.

"My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit [sic] to survive and prevail. I'll miss you always mommy."

Last December, Jackie shared a photo of herself posing alongside a large bouquet of flowers from Sylvester.

"Sylvester sent me a giant bouquet of purple roses for Christmas," the mother of three captioned the shot.

Jackie shared several of her hobbies on Instagram as well, including taking dance classes and pilates.

"I’m staying fit, I am studying the accordion daily, 🤫 I think I know as much as my teacher does," she wrote in the caption for a photo shared in April, in which she holds up a dumbbell and medicine ball. In February, she shared a video from a tap class.

Tributes quickly appeared on social media after TMZ first reported the news of Jackie's death.

"TMZ is reporting that Jackie Stallone passed away at the age of 98. The mother of Sylvester Stallone, she was my mentor, my friend & play Aunt," wrote radio personality Flo Anthony on Twitter. "I loved her & will always appreciate her love, friendship & advice. She was so fabulous & loved her children!"

"Oh my heart broke hearing of the passing of #JackieStallone. 98 years young and was still doing Pilates when we last spoke," wrote former GLOW wrestler Angelina Altishin, aka "Little Egypt" on Twitter. "What a fire [fire emoji] she would lite inside me each time we connected. She wasn’t just the mother of @TheSlyStallone she was our good girl manager in #glow."