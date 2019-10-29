Sylvester Stallone Witnesses a 'New Rocky Being Born' in One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz Trailer

Sylvester Stallone is helping to bring one of boxing’s biggest nights to the screen in a new documentary, One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz.

The Rocky icon, 73, executive produced and appears in the film, which offers a thrilling look at June 1, the night Andy Ruiz pulled off the biggest boxing upset in decades by scoring a seventh-round TKO of then-undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the documentary’s trailer, Stallone marvels at Ruiz’s incredible feat: “A real Rocky is born.” Ruiz emerged from the ring as the first-ever Mexican-American heavyweight champion.

The project marks the first of a new feature documentary series called One Night — a group of films looking back at incredible nights in recent boxing history, produced by sports streaming service DAZN and Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions.

Image zoom One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz DAZN/ Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions

“My Hollywood script came to life that historic June night when unknown boxer Andy Ruiz achieved a victory that shocked the world. It was the real life Rocky and the perfect story to kick off our partnership with DAZN,” said Stallone in a statement. “There is nothing like the world of Boxing…the drama, the humanity, the agony, and the ecstasy. This sport reveals the souls of these courageous warriors like no other sport can so it’s a privilege to be very involved with DAZN and their revolutionary programming.”

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone shooting One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz DAZN/ Balboa Productions

On Dec. 7, Joshua and Ruiz will appear together again for the highly anticipated rematch.

One Night, directed by O.J. Made In America producer Deirdre Fenton, will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 20 on DAZN and the DAZN YouTube channel.