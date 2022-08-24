Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

In a May Instagram post marking his 25th wedding anniversary to Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone called his wife an "incredibly selfless dedicated, patient woman"

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE

Published on August 24, 2022 02:14 PM

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted.

"Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old model/entrepreneur captioned a photo carousel in May.

She continued, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together! 🥰❤️❤️❤️"

The Rocky icon, 76, posted his own tribute to Flavin at the time, writing, "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin then commented, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I'm yours for the rest of my life!"

Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Flavin filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The two met at a Beverly Hills restaurant in 1988 and married in 1997. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone also fathered two other children: son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack, and late son Sage, who died in 2012. Sage's mom is Starlin Wright.

Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Before marrying, Stallone and Flavin had a rocky relationship. In 1994, he dumped her in a note he mailed via FedEx. "He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen," she told PEOPLE in a 1994 interview. "It was pretty sloppy."

She soon found out that he had an affair with model Janice Dickinson, who gave birth to a baby girl. The child was widely rumored to be Stallone's. "It hit me like a ton of bricks. I had no idea this was going to happen," Flavin told PEOPLE. After Stallone learned that he was not the biological father, he and Flavin reunited.

