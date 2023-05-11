Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Pose on Red Carpet for Reality Show

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are celebrating their personal new reality series.

On Thursday, the Rocky actor, 76, and Flavin, 54, smiled together at a premiere celebration for their new reality series The Family Stallone held at the Torrisi restaurant in New York City.

The appearance comes roughly eight months after PEOPLE confirmed the couple had called off their divorce in September, following Flavin's August filing for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone in a Palm Beach County, Florida, court.

Stallone and his daughters — he and Flavin share Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — promoted the series in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+ in February after he told reporters, including PEOPLE, that the eight-part docuseries "is going to shock people, for sure."

"Because a lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?' " he added in November. "I'm feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this will show me, what it's like, not when you're Oprah or retired. It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say."

The actor said that family is "all that matters," adding, "In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it's their turn."

"I'm not going to be around forever, so I'm embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what," said Stallone with a laugh. "But, it's worth it."

Sylvester previously told The Hollywood Reporter in November that the couple's marital issues will "of course" be part of the show.

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," Stallone added at the time.

"It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans,' " he explained. "Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

The Family Stallone premieres May 17 on Paramount+.