Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin posted respective tributes to each other on Instagram to celebrate 25 years of marriage on Tuesday

Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary: 'Keeps Getting Better'

Happy silver anniversary, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin!

The couple celebrated 25 years of marriage on Tuesday, marking the milestone occasion with respective Instagram tributes to each other.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone, 75, captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin, 53, wrote alongside her own snapshot collection, "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"

She concluded, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!🥰❤️❤️❤️"

Flavin also chimed in on her husband's comments section, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I'm yours for the rest of my life!💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘."

Stallone — who is dad to daughters Scarlet, 19, Sistine, 23, and Sophia, 25, with Flavin — regularly shares his pride for his family on social media. (The actor is also a father to Seargeoh Stallone from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son, Sage Stallone, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.)

Amid his 75th birthday last summer, the Rocky star shared a sweet photograph of himself and his wife and daughters on Instagram, writing, "And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!"

The following month, Stallone penned a short but sweet message to his longtime partner in honor of her 53rd birthday, alongside a smiling shot of the couple on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you," he captioned the post.

Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.