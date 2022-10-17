Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are "working hard" on their marriage after reconciling

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on October 17, 2022 05:19 PM
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are putting in the effort to make their marriage work after calling off their divorce.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "They have moved past many negative issues and are working hard to make their marriage work. They really don't want a divorce. They both agree that they have issues. There is no blame."

"Everything is being dealt with in a very mature way and it seems to work," the source adds. "Jen is very happy. Sly is the love of her life. She was just frustrated and needed changes. She is getting those changes now. She loves that Sly is making an effort. She feels heard and appreciated."

Last Thursday, Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54 attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in California alongside daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. (They also share daughter Scarlet. The actor is also dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack, and his son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died unexpectedly in 2012.)

The family was photographed together at the event and were seen getting ready for the group outing in a TikTok video that showed off each of their looks. Sistine, 24, shared the video with her followers, captioning the post: "Family outing."

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

When Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone in August after 25 years of marriage, Stallone said in a statement they were "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." A month later, on Sept. 23, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin and Stallone reconciled and called off the divorce.

"They've decided to let it ride again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They just decided to reverse course and try again."

In her divorce filing, Flavin had alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show

Stallone and Flavin were spotted in New York City on Oct. 7, two weeks after they announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights of the Big Apple.

They were first seen in the daytime, strolling the streets in downtown Manhattan as they headed to an art gallery where they met up with Leonardo DiCaprio and his father. Both Stallone and Flavin wore their wedding rings during the outing.

