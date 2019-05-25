Sylvester Stallone was in good company on Friday night!

The actor, 72, stepped out in France at the Cannes Film Festival, where a celebration of his decades-long career was held, including a screening of his 1982 classic Rambo: First Blood and a preview for his upcoming film Rambo V: Last Blood.

Joining him for the celebratory night overseas was his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughter Sistine.

The family shined together on the red carpet, with Jennifer, 50, wearing a long-sleeved black, shimmery Ralph Lauren gown and Sistine, 20, opting for a long-sleeved, low-cut gold dress.

Stallone, meanwhile, kept it traditional in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

The trio stayed close together for most photos, as Stallone kept his arm around his wife and held hands with his daughter. At one point, the actor proudly waved to the crowd of fans and photographers before heading inside for the honorary event.

Inside the ceremony, Stallone was introduced by Cannes’ boss Thierry Frémaux and a sizzle reel, which was followed by a standing ovation as he walked up on stage — a moment that made the actor tear up, according to Deadline.

Once onstage, Stallone reflected on the beginnings of his career and spoke about how surreal the night felt for him.

“When I started out, I just wanted to get a job. Then I discovered writing, and it was a fun way to express myself. Ya know, without failing, if I had succeeded in what I wanted to do, it would have been over,” he said, per Deadline.

“But the fact is that I failed and found something else to do, which is be able to take the words inside and put ’em on the page and hopefully they would relate to everyone,” the actor continued. “I want to thank the power of the written word. This is the most extraordinary event I’ve ever seen. I did not expect this.”

Earlier on Friday, Stallone also delivered a master class conversation where he spoke about the challenges he faced as an actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One of those obstacles included the frequent critique from directors that he couldn’t speak clearly, due to a birth defect on one side of his face that made it “hard for me to speak.”

Because of this, Stallone said he was never the director’s top pick for roles. “They wanted another actor [to play Rocky] — Robert Redford, Jimmy Caan. They would’ve taken a kangaroo,” he joked.

As fans know, those challenges didn’t keep him down for too long and Stallone went on to play Rocky Balboa in the 1976 film Rocky, which eventually won a best picture Oscar. The film has since gone on to inspire seven sequels.

He has also portrayed John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran, in the Rambo franchise, which will premiere its fifth installment this coming September.

Last October, Stallone shared the first images of his iconic character on Instagram in which he surprised fans with his latest look. The actor shared the photo of himself and excitedly told fans he would be beginning to film the fifth film in the franchise.

“Tonight we start filming…!” he wrote in the post.

Wearing a gray plaid shirt, a cowboy hat, tan gloves and chaps, fans of the film can clearly expect Rambo to be living in a very different world these days.

In a second post, the actor sat on a horse on set wearing a black cloak and a black brimmed hat that covered half of his face.

“… Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5,” Stallone wrote in the caption.

Rambo V: Last Blood is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.