Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Wife Jennifer Flavin's Birthday Alongside Stunning Daughters

Sylvester Stallone is happy to be outnumbered by the women in his life.

The Rambo star, 72, and his three daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlett stepped out Tuesday night to celebrate his wife Jennifer Flavin’s 50th birthday in Beverly Hills.

The group helped Flavin ring in the milestone birthday with a family dinner at Spago restaurant.

The family was all smiles as they posed for a photo together outside of the restaurant.

Stallone looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants, but it was his daughters who stole the spotlight in colored mini-dresses.

Sistine stunned in a black velvet dress while Sophia showed off her fit physique in a yellow dress and Scarlett rocked a red dress with thin straps.

The birthday girl stood in out in a white, long-sleeved dress.

Stallone’s daughters catapulted into the spotlight in 2017 when they served as joint Miss Golden Globes at the star-studded awards show and have joined their father on numerous red carpets over the past two years.

But no matter where their paths take them, the sisters have promised not to let the Hollywood lifestyle get in the way of their tight family bond.

“This is all so new,” Sophia previously said, “but we are so close.”