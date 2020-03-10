Sylvester Stallone Wears Gloves While Buying Groceries at Whole Foods Amid Coronavirus Fears

Sylvester Stallone is taking extra safety measures while buying groceries.

In photos exclusive to TMZ, the actor, 73, is seen buying groceries at Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Monday and wearing latex gloves amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Stallone was spotted wearing black pants, a black coat and black shoes as he stood in line at the grocery store.

The Rocky star isn’t the only A-lister wearing protective gear. In February, actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson shared selfies of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts wearing face masks as they both traveled on a plane.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.

The Goop founder then referenced her 2011 movie Contagion, which featured a parallel story in which a pandemic spreads around the world after Paltrow’s character becomes patient zero. “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷,” she added in the caption.

Hudson also wore a surgical mask, writing in her caption, “Travel. 2020. #😳.”

Dr. Angela Hewlett, the medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, told PEOPLE in January face masks don’t necessarily keep a healthy person from contracting the virus.

“Wearing a mask when you’re not sick has not been proven to help protect you with this kind of illness. It’s not something that I would do at this point unless you’re in an unusual situation where you’re around someone that you know is sick, but I wouldn’t recommend it,” Hewlett said at the time.

The CDC echoed that advice in a press briefing in January, saying that they do not recommend face masks for the general public.

“While it is cold and flu season, we don’t routinely recommend the use of face masks in the general public to prevent respiratory illness, and we certainly are not recommending that at this time for this new virus,” said Dr. Nancy Messonier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

The best prevention method, Hewlett and Messonier said, is basic hygiene.

“Our guidance is that at this time of year, the best things you can do are the things that we generally recommend at this time of year to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” Messonier said. “Wash your hands, cover your cough, take care of yourself.”