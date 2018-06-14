Sylvester Stallone is facing an investigation after the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office launched a review into a possible sexual assault case against the actor.

Santa Monica Police had been investigating the allegation and, on Wednesday, forwarded the case for filing consideration, Los Angeles County DA Office spokesperson Greg Risling told PEOPLE.

The DA added that the office does not have a timetable for the review, and declined to comment on the nature of the case.

A woman did file a police report to the Santa Monica Police Department in December, claiming Stallone sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the actor disputed the claims through his lawyer at the time.

His lawyer Marty Singer did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on Wednesday in regards to the allegations.

The actor was also accused of sexual assault by a 16-year-old girl who claimed he and his bodyguard forced her to have sex with them in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1986. The claims then surfaced late last year and published in the Daily Mail.

The actor, through his spokespeople, denied that claim to PEOPLE.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” the star’s spokeswoman, Michelle Bega, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published… At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The alleged victim reportedly told police at the time that the then-40-year-old star “intimidated” her into having sex with him and his bodyguard Michael De Luca while he was in town filming Over the Top, according to the Mail.

The 16-year-old claimed she had sex with Stallone, who allegedly encouraged De Luca to join them, the website reports. The alleged victim reportedly told police she was “very uncomfortable” but felt that she had “no choice.”

De Luca reportedly forced the teenager to perform oral sex and vaginal sex with him, while Stallone forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the Daily Mail. The website also reports that retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch, who was allegedly in charge of the sexual assault unit at the time, confirmed the police report.

After the alleged incident, the teenager reportedly told police Stallone threatened her not to tell anyone because both men were married, saying that “they would have to beat her head in” before laughing with De Luca.

The teenager reportedly said she did not pursue charges because she was “humiliated and ashamed,” as well as “scared,” according to the police report obtained by the Daily Mail.

De Luca was later killed during a police traffic stop in 2013. He was 53.

NBC News was first to report the DA’s investigation.