Sylvester Stallone Spends Time with Daughter Sophia While Filming Tulsa King in N.Y.C.

For Sophia's 25th birthday last year, Sylvester Stallone said she's been his "source of pride and bravery" since the day she was born

Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sophia Rose Stallone are seen on the film set of the 'Tulsa King' TV Series in New York City.

For Sylvester Stallone, filming in New York City is a family affair!

While in Brooklyn Monday filming the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, the 75-year-old Rocky actor got a visit on set from his eldest daughter Sophia Rose Stallone while she was also in the city.

The duo were photographed in front of the brownstone where filming took place, with Stallone fully in character as mafioso Dwight "The General" Manfredi.

Stallone shared the photos on his Instagram and revealed in his caption that his 25-year-old daughter had been in town with her younger sisters Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19.

According to Stallone, his daughters are in New York City to "begin shooting a reality show."

Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sophia Rose Stallone are seen on the film set of the 'Tulsa King' TV Series in New York City. Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Honoring Sophia's birthday last year on Instagram, Stallone thanked his daughter for being "a source of pride and bravery" since the day she was born.

In Tulsa King, the Rambo actor's first starring turn on the small screen, Stallone's Manfredi is a mob member who, after being exiled by his former boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, begins to build his own criminal empire with a new group of unlikely allies.

The series, helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, is set to premiere later this year, on Nov. 13.

Sylvester Stallone is seen on the film set of the "Tulsa King" TV series on May 18, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images