Sylvester Stallone Wears Fuzzy Slippers with Wife Jennifer Flavin and Daughters on Christmas

Sylvester Stallone's brother Frank said the "beautiful" family holiday gathering was "just what the doctor ordered"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE.

Published on December 27, 2022 11:13 AM

Sylvester Stallone had a playful Christmas spent with family.

The Tulsa King actor, 76, shared a video on Instagram Sunday to mark the holiday. In the clip, Stallone stands with his arms around two of his daughters and wife Jennifer Flavin smiling alongside them as they show off the different fuzzy slippers they each are wearing.

When Stallone's brother Frank, 72, says off camera, "Okay, who needs a pedicure," he pans down to their feet to showcase the silly slippers. Stallone jokes, "Not me. I'm certainly not in need of one.

"Hope everyone's having a wonderful Christmas day!" he captioned the post. Frank, meanwhile, shared the same video on his page, writing, "Family that plays together stays together. The Stallone family wishes everyone a merry Christmas."

Frank shared another post on Instagram about spending the holiday with his brother and nieces, writing, "I'm very blessed and lucky at this time in my life to have such a caring family especially around the holidays, it was a beautiful day with the family and friends, just what the doctor ordered."

Sistine stallone
Sistine stallone/instagram

Stallone and Flavin, 54, share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. (He is also a dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died in 2012.)

Last month, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that his family's ups and downs from this year — including when Flavin filed for divorce and then reconciled with Stallone one month later — will be included in their upcoming family reality show.

"Of course it's part of the show," he said. "It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans.' Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," he added.

The actor explained to THR that he felt "as though I wasted a lot of time" in his career and "now I realize there are only so many bullets left in the gun."

"When you're young, you're just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now you don't have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret," said Stallone. "Everyone goes, 'I wish I'd shown love more,' or 'I wish I'd spent more time with the kids.' I'm riding that boat. That's one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I've been taking a lot of s--- for."

He added of the reality show, "This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity."

