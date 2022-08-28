Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia

After his divorce news with Jennifer Flavin was made public earlier this week, the Rocky actor told PEOPLE, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues"

By
Published on August 28, 2022 02:38 PM
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his daughter Sophia Rose's 26th birthday — and doing so with some family photos.

On Sunday, the Rocky actor shared family photos featuring himself, Sophia, and Jennifer Flavin in honor of his daughter's special day, which took place Saturday.

"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!" Stallone, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a carousel of family images. Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone on Aug. 19.

In one snap, Stallone and Sophia were seen flashing big grins posing next to a golf cart while the two enjoyed some father-daughter time.

Another photo shows a selfie of Stallone, Sophia, and Flavin as the group sits in what appears to be a vehicle. The trio was pictured in great spirits.

Another image in the post again features the trio dressed to the nines while striking a pose for the camera.

On Saturday, Flavin also honored her daughter's milestone by posting photos of Sophia and a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo, but did not feature any images of Stallone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sophia's celebratory posts from the former couple came after Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone last Friday.

She filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the actor at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The pair wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. This past May, they celebrated 25 years of marriage as Stallone praised Flavin as an "incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient, woman." Flavin wrote in a now-deleted post, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"

Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

In addition to Sophia, the former couple share two other daughters, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he also shared with Czack, died in 2012.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE last week, Flavin said she'll "always cherish" her relationship with Stallone.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband, Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," she said.

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the model added.

Stallone also told PEOPLE, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage,)
Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at a special screening of MGM and Prime Video's SAMARITAN
Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin's Daughter Called Her 'Strongest Woman' Days Before Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Jennifer Flavin was seen two weeks ago leaving Craigs Restaurant, trying hard not to be recognized.
Jennifer Flavin Was Seen Without Wedding Ring Days Before Filing for Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Tattoo of His Wife with Ink of Late Dog and 'Rocky' Castmate, Butkus
Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Relationship Timeline