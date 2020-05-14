Sylvester Stallone had an encouraging message for Broadway star Nick Cordero, who is recovering from COVID-19 after several complications

Sylvester Stallone Sends Heartfelt Message to Nick Cordero: 'You Have the Eye of the Tiger'

Sylvester Stallone is joining the chorus of people pulling for Broadway star Nick Cordero.

On Thursday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared a new video of Stallone sending Cordero an inspiring message as he continues to recover from COVID-19. The video comes just days after Cordero, 41, woke up from a medically induced coma after more than a month.

"I know to have gotten as far as you have gotten, you’ve got what it takes," Stallone, 73, said in the video. "You have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will. You have been dealt a horrible hand. Tough one. And it takes a strong, strong man and a strong family to override that situation. To take it and throw it back into life’s face and say, ‘Guess what? It’s gonna take a lot more than that. I’m the man.’ And you are the man."

"You’re a role model for other people that have to overcome incredible odds. All I can say is keep punching — you’re the man," Stallone added.

Cordero — who starred onstage in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for is role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Kloots revealed that Cordero is conscious and responding to commands after spending more than a month in the intensive care unit for coronavirus complications.

"Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay!" she said in a video featuring their 11-month-old son Elvis. "Dada is awake."

"I asked the doctor today: ‘Can we say he is awake?' He is awake,' " she continued, noting that Cordero is still in the very early stages of the recovery process. "It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. Dada did it!"

Kloots also shared a written note on her Instagram Stories of Cordero's recovery, writing: "Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth."

"But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back this is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #coderocky," she added, referring to the term health care workers use to describe coronavirus patients being discharged from the hospital following a full recovery.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Shortly after Cordero was admitted in late March, he was placed in a medically induced coma and hooked to a ventilator and an ECMO machine help with his breathing. During this time, Cordero also tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative test results.

Things took a turn when doctors found an infection in Cordero's lung and the actor underwent emergency surgery. Cordero then began having issues with blood clots in his right leg while recovering from the procedure.