Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone on Friday after 25 years of marriage

By
Published on August 25, 2022 01:00 AM
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Sylvester Stallone is clearing the air after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce last week.

After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, 54, filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday.

Stallone, 76, addressed reports that their breakup came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

The actor told TMZ Wednesday that, while he and Flavin did not see eye to eye over the dog's care — especially since they are bicoastal and he frequently travels for work — it did not ultimately lead to their split. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he said.

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer," added Stallone. "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

He also spoke on his decision to cover up an arm tattoo he got of Flavin 14 years ago with a tribute to his late dog Butkus. The actor told TMZ he was trying to freshen up the tattoo, but it was instead ruined, so he decided to cover it up with Butkus.

Stallone's new tattoo features a profile shot of the bullmastiff who died in 1981 from a heart attack, according to multiple outlets. Per TMZ, a large tattoo of Flavin is still featured on his back.

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE of the breakup, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Rambo actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The divorce filing, obtained by PEOPLE, states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" and alleges that "upon information and belief," Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

As such, Flavin is requesting that she "be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor."

"Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings," the filing adds.

Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. (Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.)

