Sylvester Stallone Says His 'Wonderful Family Is the Best Birthday Present' as He Turns 75

Sylvester Stallone is one year older and wiser.

The Rocky star turned 75 on Tuesday in the company of his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters: Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. (Stallone is also a father to Seargeoh Stallone from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son, Sage Stallone, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stallone shared a sweet photograph of himself and his family on Instagram, writing, "And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!"

Also on Tuesday, the actor shared a photo of himself holding a birthday cake with his likeness on it. The cake read, "ROCK ON—75! Happy Birthday Sly!"

The sweet gift appeared to be from his friends at Gunners Fitness.

"I walk into the gym and this is what is waiting for me," Stallone wrote in the post's caption. "I am so grateful for all the people that I love that I have in my life so fulfilling ! Keep punching, Sly. #gunnersfitness."

Stallone's daughters wished him a happy birthday on social media. Scarlet — who graduated from high school last month — shared a photo of the actor from their family photo album with the description, "Sly making meatballs."

The teenager jokingly wrote in her own caption, "happy birthday dad ♥️ please don't cook again."

Last month, Stallone celebrated his youngest daughter's recent achievement by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!"

slyvester stallone Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone, slyvester stallone | Credit: Sophia Stallone Instagram Story July 6, 2021 https://www.instagram.com/sophiastallone/

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sophia shared sweet photographs of herself with both of her parents on Tuesday to mark her dad's birthday, including a touching collage from when she was a baby.