Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Truly Loathed Each Other' in the '90s

Sylvester Stallone recently opened up about his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he called "very wise"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 01:19 PM

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were bitter rivals before ultimately building a strong friendship.

Before the action stars worked together on movies like The Expendables franchise in the 2010s and carved pumpkins together (this past Halloween), Stallone, 76, and Schwarzenegger, 75, did not get along.

"We couldn't stand to be in the same galaxy together for a while. We truly, truly loathed each other," Stallone recalled on the U.K. talk show The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend, according to Insider, while discussing their careers in the '90s.

Stallone recently opened up about his friendship with the Terminator actor, telling The Hollywood Reporter that Schwarzenegger is "very wise and he loves to talk about philosophies which have got him to where he is."

Image
Todd Williamson/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It's good to talk to a man who actually has put his money where his mouth is and he's achieved that," said Stallone. "Then we start goofing around and being crazy — just laughing at the old times. I told him, 'We are the last two tyrannosaurus.' We're the last two meat-eaters and there's not much beef left out there. So we better enjoy each other."

Also in the THR interview, Stallone referenced a rumor that Schwarzenegger tricked him into taking a part in 1992's Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot to have a flop on his résumé back during their rivalry — which Schwarzenegger confirmed was true.

"Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work. Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That's the end of that! Also, I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie and I said, 'I'm going to beat him to it,' " Stallone said. "I think he set me up.

Said Schwarzenegger, "It's 100 percent true. In those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don't ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

On The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend, Stallone again addressed the Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot snafu, joking, "At least I wasn't pregnant in a film, Arnold. We're even," referencing Schwarzenegger's 1994 movie Junior.

Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Producer Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Creed" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California.
Sylvester Stallone on Friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'We Are the Last Two Tyrannosaurus'
Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunited with Sylvester Stallone for Pumpkin Carving: 'Happy Halloween
Arnold Schwarzenegger Hangs with Sylvester Stallone for Pumpkin Carving: 'Happy Halloween'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show
Joseph Baena; Arnold Schwarzenegger
Joseph Baena Rarely Asks Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Acting Advice: 'Want to Figure It Out on My Own'
Michelle Williams poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams Says She 'Learned a Lot' Playing Steven Spielberg's Mom: 'I'm a Lot Shyer'
Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors attend "Devotion" World Premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Devotion' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 12 Sep 2022
'Devotion' Stars Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors First Met While 'Completely Naked' in a Bathhouse
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack
Big brother season 24 winner Taylor Hale and fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin
'Big Brother' 's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Are Officially in a Relationship: 'Happiest I've Ever Been'
Director Steven Spielberg and parents Arnold Spielberg and Leah Adler attend the American Jewish Committee's 83rd Annual Executive Council - Presentation of the American Liberties Medallion to President Ronald Reagan on November 4, 1989 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg Says His Parents Were 'Nagging' Him to Make Movie About Them Before Their Deaths
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
Jamie Lee Curtis Hand And Footprint In Cement Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre
Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite 28 Years After 'True Lies'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Jacob Tremblay arrives at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California; Jacob Tremblay attends Netflix's My Father's Dragon Animation is Film Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jacob Tremblay Shares Throwback Photo After Turning 16: 'How It Started vs. How It's Going'
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Actor Sylvester Stallone took the stage at his brother Frank's headlining show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night. Sly's wife of 25 years recently filed for divorce. Pictured: Sylvester Stallone,Frank Stallone Ref: SPL5337193 030922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Sylvester Stallone Upbeat at Brother Frank's Atlantic City Concert amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce