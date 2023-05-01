Sylvester Stallone Reprising 'Cliffhanger' Role for Reboot 30 Years After Original Movie

The actor starred as mountain climber Gabe Walker in 1993's Cliffhanger

Published on May 1, 2023
Sylvester Stallone is revisiting one of his classic '90s roles.

On Monday, filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh confirmed in an Instagram post that he and Stallone, 76, are teaming up for Cliffhanger, a reboot of Stallone's 1993 action movie of the same name.

"Anyone afraid of heights? Let the journey begin," Waugh wrote in a caption to his post, confirming Deadline's report that casting is underway for the upcoming movie.

The story for the reboot-sequel remains unknown, but Stallone is expected to reprise his role as mountain climber Gabe Walker, who first appeared in the 1993 original movie. The original film follows Gabe as he rescues several stranded hikers and subsequently realizes he's apprehended a group of violent criminals after a plane heist gone wrong.

"Growing up with the biggest action films of the '80s and '90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true," Waugh told multiple outlets in a statement Monday.

Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger.
TriStar/Everett Collection

"It's going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don't take lightly," he added.

Producer Neal H. Moritz added he will "never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger."

"I am incredibly excited to be working with [Stallone] and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world," Moritz said.

Cliffhanger was directed by Renny Harlin and Stallone co-wrote the script; screenwriter Mark Bianculli is writing the new movie, according to Deadline.

Stallone most recently appeared in his Paramount+ series Tulsa King; he also reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters Friday. In the near future, the longtime Rocky actor expects to appear in the upcoming action movie The Expendables 4, as well as in his upcoming action comedy Never Too Old to Die, according to Deadline.

Back in March, Stallone revealed in an Instagram post that it's "about time to start painting again," explaining that he views the visual art form as "similar to writing a short screenplay."

"What is wonderful about painting, it's similar to writing a short screenplay, but instead of words, you use strokes and colors to tell your story," Stallone shared with his followers in a caption to his post, which showed a number of his own pieces of artwork.

