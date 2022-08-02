Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders

"I’m actually more scared of spiders after doing that…." Sophia joked in the comment section of her dad's Instagram post

Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophia Stallone is facing her fears!

Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm.

In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large arachnid onto her skin. Sophia's mouth quickly opened with shock as she watched the spider move along her hand.

"So proud of you," the Rocky actor, 76, can be heard saying in the background, just before Sophia hilariously begins to repeatedly ask the handler, "Can you get him?"

Once the creepy crawly was no longer on her hand, she made sure to hightail it far away from the eight-legged creature.

"My credibly brave wonderful daughter @sophiastallone going for it!! So proud of my girls!" Sylvester captioned the video.

While she took a big step in touching the tarantula for the video, Sophia responded to her dad's post in the comments, revealing she's far from over her fear.

"I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…." she wrote.

In addition to Sophia, The Expendables star shares daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24 with his wife Jennifer Flavin. He's also father to Seargeoh Stallone from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. (His oldest son, Sage Stallone, died in 2012.)

Flavin and Sylvester recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. They marked the occasion by writing touching tributes to each other on social media.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin, 53, wrote alongside her own snapshot collection, "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"