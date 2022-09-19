Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'

Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor.

In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. He captioned the post: "Wonderful..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stallone's post comes about after Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from the star in a Palm Beach, Florida, courthouse on Aug. 19.

A Hollywood source, who has spent time with the couple, previously told PEOPLE that Stallone and Flavin "are very different people, age-wise and in temperament. What was once exciting and challenging is now routine and irritating."

"His apparent impetuousness could be a problem," a Flavin source also told PEOPLE. "He tends to do things on a whim without asking her before."

Sylvester Stallone/instagram

In her divorce filing, Flavin claimed "intentional dissipation" of marital assets, as PEOPLE previously reported. Under Florida law, that can include such things as excessive spending, gambling, gift-giving or unnecessary borrowing by a spouse around the time of a split. Flavin is asking that Stallone be prohibited from selling or spending their assets during divorce proceedings, and is also requesting sole use of their $35 million Palm Beach home.

But Stallone is fighting Flavin's claim. His legal team responded to her divorce filing Aug. 29, stating in court documents that the actor "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." He is also contesting her sole use of the house.

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE of the breakup, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Rambo actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."