Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Good Friend' James Caan After His Death: 'A Man's Man'

"One of a kind!" Sylvester Stallone wrote in a tribute to his late friend James Caan, who died at age 82 on Wednesday

Sylvester Stallone is giving his late pal James Caan a proper send-off.

The Golden Globe winner, 76, joined the tributes to his "good friend" Caan on Friday, sharing a statement in his memory and some fond throwback photos on Instagram after the Godfather star died at age 82 on Wednesday.

"I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, a man's man. One of a kind!" Stallone captioned the post.

He and Caan first worked onscreen together in season 2 of NBC's Las Vegas in 2005, in which Caan starred as Ed Deline. Most recently, they both appeared in the documentary Chuck Zito: An American Story.

Caan's death was announced Thursday with a statement on his verified Twitter account. His cause of death was not immediately made available.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

With an onscreen career spanning six decades, some of Caan's most notable roles included The Godfather (1972), Misery (1990) and Elf (2003). He's also starred in such films as Brian's Song (1971), Cinderella Liberty (1973), The Gambler (1974), Rollerball (1975), Dick Tracy (1990), Bottle Rocket (1996) and Eraser (1996).

Caan also earned several accolades throughout his illustrious career, including four Golden Globe nominations, as well as nods from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards. In 1978, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Caan spoke about how he "was always cast as Mister Tough Guy or Mister Hero" during an interview with The Independent in 2021, adding: "They wouldn't let me do much else."

He also said he was itching "to do some really good character stuff" before he died, explaining, "Henry Fonda always said he wanted to do a good picture before he passed away. He was never satisfied. I mean, I thought he did a couple of great pictures, you know?"

"But now I get what he meant," he continued. "I really want to work. I taught an acting class for a couple of years here, which was fun and rewarding, but it's not as much fun as doing it. I just want the opportunity, while I'm still walking, to do something that will have you calling me and saying, 'Jimmy, that was really good.' "