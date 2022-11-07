Sylvester Stallone on Friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'We Are the Last Two Tyrannosaurus'

Sylvester Stallone said when he gets together with Arnold Schwarzenegger they "start goofing around and being crazy — just laughing at the old times"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on November 7, 2022 12:37 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Producer Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Creed" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have a lot in common.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone, 76, discussed his friendship with fellow action movie star Schwarzenegger, 75.

"Arnold's very wise and he loves to talk about philosophies which have got him to where he is. It's good to talk to a man who actually has put his money where his mouth is and he's achieved that," said Stallone. "Then we start goofing around and being crazy — just laughing at the old times."

"I told him, 'We are the last two tyrannosaurus.' We're the last two meat-eaters and there's not much beef left out there. So we better enjoy each other," he added.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger costarred with each other in The Expendables and 2013's Escape Plan. Last month, they shared a photo that showed the pair carving pumpkins together ahead of Halloween.

Also in the THR interview, Stallone referenced a rumor that Schwarzenegger tricked him into taking a part in 1992's Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot to have a flop on his résumé back during their rivalry — which Schwarzenegger confirmed was true.

"Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work. Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That's the end of that! Also, I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie and I said, 'I'm going to beat him to it,' " Stallone said. "I think he set me up.

Said Schwarzenegger, "It's 100 percent true. In those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don't ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

