Sylvester Stallone's Life in Photos

Sylvester Stallone, whose birth name is Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, was born in New York City on July 6, 1946. While he grew up in Manhattan, he attended high school in Philadelphia.

He discovered a passion for acting during his two years studying abroad at the American College of Switzerland from 1965 to June 1967, prompting him to then study drama at the University of Miami from 1967 to 1969. A few credits short of graduating, he moved back to N.Y.C. where he struggled to find work.

Stallone's first on-screen gig was 1970's adult film The Party at Kitty and Stud's, in which he was underpaid and found himself homeless. Though nothing was ever done with the film at the time, it was renamed and released as Italian Stallion several years later.

"I'd been bounced out of my apartment and had spent four nights in a row at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, trying to avoid the cops, trying to get some sleep and keeping my pens and books in a 25-cent locker," Stallone told Playboy.

"It was either do that movie or rob someone, because I was at the end —the very end — of my rope," he added. "Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and got myself out of the bus station."