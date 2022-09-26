Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Are 'Slowly Figuring Things Out' After Reconciliation: Source

"They are amazing together when they are happy," a source tells PEOPLE of Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 12:01 PM

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are navigating their marriage together again.

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Now, Flavin is "much happier," a source close to the former model and businesswoman tells PEOPLE: "She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out. Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better."

"They are amazing together when they are happy," the source adds. "Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance."

The source says the divorce filing was a wake-up call for Stallone, who shares three daughters with Flavin: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26.

Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated," says the source. "She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce. He always wanted to work things out."

"He has been working hard to win her back. They love each other," the source adds. "They want to keep their family together."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/Getty

Flavin filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone on Aug. 19. She alleged that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.

Their reconciliation news came days after a Palm Beach County, Florida, court filing said both Flavin and Stallone agreed it is "in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court."

After her divorce filing last month, Flavin told PEOPLE, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone, meanwhile, also said in a statement at the time, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Ex Jennifer Flavin Did Not Have a Prenuptial Agreement Before Split (Report)
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Actor Sylvester Stallone and brother actor Frank Stallone arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Expendables 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Sylvester Stallone's Brother Calls Him 'Real Pro' for Finishing TV Series amid 'Tough Obstacles'
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Jennifer Flavin was seen two weeks ago leaving Craigs Restaurant, trying hard not to be recognized.
Jennifer Flavin Was Seen Without Wedding Ring Days Before Filing for Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Alter Jennifer Flavin Tattoo to Make Her Look Like Wonder Woman: Tattoo Artist
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at a special screening of MGM and Prime Video's SAMARITAN
Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage,)
Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone