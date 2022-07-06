Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, and have been married for 25 years. Look back at their time together

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May 2022, and the actor says he's wishing for "another 25."

Stallone is known for playing iconic title characters in movie franchises such as Rocky and Rambo, and has appeared in dozens of other films — nearly 80 total — as well as a number of TV shows and has hosted Saturday Night Live.

Flavin, 53, started modeling at the age of 19. After marrying Stallone, she also appeared as herself in multiple reality TV shows, including Good Day Live and American Gladiator.

The pair is also known for their on-and-off-again romance in the early '90s, which blossomed into a marriage that has been going strong since 1997.

From their first encounter in Beverly Hills to the births of their three children, here's everything to know about Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's relationship timeline.

1988: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin meet for the first time

Flavin was a 19-year-old Valley Girl visiting Hollywood with a friend when she and Stallone crossed paths for the first time at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Stallone, who was in his early 40s at the time, had already been married twice and was a father to two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, with his first wife, Sasha Czack.

June 1990: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin walk the red carpet together

The couple went public with their mutual affection at a Los Angeles gala in 1990. The pair was dressed to the nines; Stallone wore a tuxedo and wire-rimmed glasses while Flavin wore a black gown, black clutch and long, dangly earrings.

March 14, 1994: Sylvester Stallone breaks up with Jennifer Flavin Through a FedEx-ed Letter

Stallone sent a letter via Federal Express to Flavin in which he dumped her, bringing their almost six-year-long romance to an end. "He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen," Flavin said to PEOPLE in a 1994 interview. "It was pretty sloppy."

Flavin did not learn the real reason Stallone dumped her until a few days later, when she found out from her agent at the Elite modeling agency that Stallone had been having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson.

In February, Dickinson gave birth to a baby girl who was widely rumored to be Stallone's child. "It hit me like a ton of bricks," Flavin told PEOPLE. "I had no idea this was going to happen. We talked about us having children, about when I was going to get pregnant. We were already picking names, marking down names that he liked and I liked."

Flavin said she cleaned her apartment five times, making sure to get rid of anything that reminded her of Stallone, including many pictures. "I was disappointed," she told PEOPLE. "You can't just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It's not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk."

Stallone found out via a paternity test that he was not the biological father of Dickinson's daughter and promptly ended his relationship with the supermodel.

1995: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin get back together

After Stallone found out he was not the father of Dickinson's baby girl, he found his way back to Flavin, who gave him a second chance.

August 27, 1996: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin welcome their first baby

Stallone and Flavin welcomed their first child together, a baby girl whom they named Sophia Rose Stallone, in Miami, Fl. Sophia modeled throughout her childhood and went to USC, where she majored in communications. In 2017, Sophia told Harper's Bazaar that she dreams of one day owning her own business.

November 1996: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's infant daughter gets heart surgery

Shortly after her birth, Sophia was found to have a hole in her heart and needed surgery. Dr. Hillel Laks, chief of the division of cardiothoracic surgery and director of the heart and heart-lung transplant division at UCLA Medical Center, performed the surgery successfully and baby Sophia went back home with her parents safe and healthy.

In 1998, Stallone presented a check to the Heart of a Child Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization to benefit research on congenital heart defects, after going through that scary time, according to the Los Angeles Times.

May 17, 1997: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin get married

The couple wed in a civil ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London, followed by a chapel ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Only about a dozen close friends and family members attended the small wedding, including Flavin's sisters Julie and Trisha, Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl and the couple's 9-month-old baby Sophia, PEOPLE reported in June 1997.

Flavin's older brother Patrick told PEOPLE that, before the wedding ceremony, "[Jennifer] said, 'I'm on cloud nine. I couldn't be happier.' She said, 'Sylvester is just beaming.'"

Despite their rocky past, Flavin's older brother Mitch said "When they got back together it seemed they knew what they wanted. She knows that Sly is pretty much settled down. He's getting older too, you know."

June 27, 1998: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin welcome their second baby

Stallone and Flavin welcomed their second child together, another baby girl named Sistine Rose, in Los Angeles, Calif. Sistine is now a successful model — she signed with IMG Models in 2015 when she was just 17. Her first runway show was Chanel at the Ritz in Paris in December 2016 where she met Karl Lagerfeld during her fitting backstage. "I don't think I've ever been so starstruck," Sistine told Harper's Bazaar.

May 25, 2002: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin welcome their third baby

Stallone and Flavin welcomed their third child together, another baby girl whom they named Scarlet Rose, in Los Angeles, Calif. Scarlet has done some modeling with her older sisters, but her athleticism is what makes her stand out from the pack. By the eighth grade, Scarlet was already a star at running track at her school.

October 18, 2012: Jennifer Flavin explains the similarities between Stallone and daughter Sophia

In an interview and house tour with Paris Match in 2012, Flavin said Sophia is the child that most resembles her father.

"Like him, she has read nearly all of Shakespeare's books," Flavin said. "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life."

November 9, 2015: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin hold hands at the AFI Film Festival

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2015 AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, Calif.

January 8, 2017: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's three daughters are Miss Golden Globes

Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia had the honor of being "Miss Golden Globes" during the 2017 Golden Globes, meaning they escorted presenters and winners on and off the stage. The trio wore gorgeous matching black dresses — though they each brought their own special style to the table.

In 2017, the three sisters told PEOPLE that while Sistine's style is "chic and edgy," Scarlet's is "tomboyish" and Sophia keeps to classic, sophisticated styles. "Since I'm the oldest, I try to stay a bit more sophisticated and keep it simple," Sophia said. "Out of everyone I think Sistine can rock the complex, cool, rocker look."

August 14, 2018: The couple celebrates Flavin's 50th birthday together

Stallone, Flavin and their three daughters went out to Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., to celebrate Flavin's big day. The family smiled and posed for photos together while Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia shined in colored mini-dresses.

May 10, 2019: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrate Sophia's college graduation

The couple celebrated their oldest daughter's graduation from the University of Southern California (USC). Stallone posted a picture of him and Sophia on Instagram for the big day, sharing his pride with his nearly 15 million followers.

"Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!! @sophiastallone" Stallone captioned the post.

January 25, 2021: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin put their mansion on the market

Stallone and Flavin put their Beverly Park estate in Los Angeles — longtime home of the Stallone family — on the market for $110 million, listed by Hilton & Hyland. The couple was rumored to be leaving California for Palm Beach, Fl., at the time, according to Forbes.

May 17, 2022: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrate 25 years of marriage

Stallone and Flavin posted respective tributes to each other on Instagram to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone captioned a photo carousel of him and his wife. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin accompanied her own snapshot collection with the caption "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"