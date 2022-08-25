Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)

A source close to the family says Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin "had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Published on August 25, 2022 12:18 PM
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A lot went into Jennifer Flavin's decision to split from Sylvester Stallone.

"It really wasn't just one issue that made her file for divorce," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough."

The insider adds that Flavin and Stallone, 76, "keep having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve," and that the businesswoman, 54, "got sick of spinning in a circle."

A source close to the family adds, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

But despite the breakup, "Jen is doing okay," says the first source. "A divorce is never an easy choice and not fun to deal with, but she feels it's for the best."

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Antony Jones/Getty

Flavin filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday.

Her filing included a claim that Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

A rep for Stallone has not responded to a request for comment on Flavin's claims, but the actor said in a statement on Wednesday, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin exclusively told PEOPLE that same day, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

Of Flavin, the first source tells PEOPLE, "She needs to take care of herself. Her daughters are supporting her," adding, "She is focusing on the positive now. She loves being a mom. Her daughters are incredible."

Flavin and Stallone share three daughters — Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25 — while the actor is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.

Stallone previously addressed reports that their breakup came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

He told TMZ Wednesday that, while he and Flavin did not see eye to eye over the dog's care — especially since they are bicoastal and he frequently travels for work — it did not ultimately lead to their split. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," Stallone said.

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer," he added. "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

