Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone says he and his family are "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues" after wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce

Published on August 24, 2022 01:35 PM
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sylvester Stallone is focusing on his family.

In a statement to PEOPLE following wife Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing after 25 years of marriage, the 76-year-old actor tells PEOPLE, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin, 54, filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Stallone and Flavin married in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988.

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin. Executive Producer Sylvester Stallone, left, and wife and entrepreneur Jennifer Flavin, right, pose on the red carpet at the premiere of DAZN's "ONE NIGHT: JOSHUA VS. RUIZ," a documentary film from Balboa Productions and DAZN Originals at the Writers Guild Theater, in Beverly Hills, Calif DAZN's "ONE NIGHT: JOSHUA VS. RUIZ" Premiere, Beverly Hills, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The filing, obtained by PEOPLE, states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and alleges that "upon information and belief," Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

As such, Flavin is requesting that she "be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor."

"Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings," the filing adds.

Flavin and Stallone share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.

News of the pair's split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary, marking the milestone occasion with respective Instagram tributes to each other.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin wrote in part alongside her own post, which has since been deleted, "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"

Stallone was recently snapped with a tattoo of his onscreen Rocky dog Butkus covering one of Flavin's face he previously had on his arm, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, igniting rumors of a breakup.

