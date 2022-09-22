Sylvester Stallone and Ex Jennifer Flavin Did Not Have a Prenuptial Agreement Before Split (Report)

News that the couple did not have a prenup comes a month after Flavin filed for divorce and accused Stallone of "intentional dissipation" of marital assets

Published on September 22, 2022 03:43 PM
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married 25 years ago.

Court documents out of Palm Beach County, Florida, obtained by TMZ on Thursday show that an order of abatement from the former couple was granted, and that there was no prenup in place when they tied the knot in May 1997.

PEOPLE has learned that the exes have resolved any major issues, and are confident they can come to a divorce settlement amicably and privately out of court.

"The Parties agree that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court.," reads the order of abatement, obtained by PEOPLE.

Flavin, 54, filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone, 76, in a Palm Beach courthouse just over a month ago, on Aug. 19.

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In her filing, Flavin claimed "intentional dissipation" of marital assets, as PEOPLE previously reported. Under Florida law, that can include such things as excessive spending, gambling, gift-giving or unnecessary borrowing by a spouse around the time of a split.

The businesswoman/model was asking that Stallone be prohibited from selling or spending their assets during divorce proceedings, and also requesting sole use of their $35 million Palm Beach home.

The Rocky actor's legal team responded to Flavin's divorce filing Aug. 29, stating in court documents that Stallone "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." He was also contesting her sole use of the house.

Following her divorce filing, Flavin told PEOPLE exclusively, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," added Flavin, who shares daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with Stallone.

On Monday, Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife.

In addition to the snapshot of the pair, Stallone shared an old family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters.

He captioned the post, "Wonderful ... "

