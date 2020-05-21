Sylvester Stallone Is Hosting a Live Rocky Viewing Party! 'It's Gonna Be Fantastic'

Sylvester Stallone is giving fans a quarantine treat.

The iconic actor will be hosting a live viewing of Rocky on Thursday as he continues to adhere to California's stay-at-home safety measures. The live showing is set to take place on MGM's Facebook page at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s gonna be fantastic. Come and do it. Lot of questions, lot of answers. You won’t be able to stop me from talking," Stallone, 73, says in the announcement video.

Stallone became a household name playing Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who takes on the champion Apollo Creed after an epic training montage, in the 1976 Oscar-winning film. It's still one of Stallone's most iconic roles that spanned five sequels and a spin-off franchise featuring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo's son in Creed and Creed II.

The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including wins for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing.

WATCH: Sistine Stallone Says Dad Sylvester Stallone's Voice Was 'Too Distinct' to Read Lines With

Last year, Stallone sat down with Variety for an interview in which he discussed his regret over not pushing for ownership of the film that made him a global icon.

“I have zero ownership of Rocky,” he claimed. “Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?'”

He added, “I was very angry. I was furious. Rocky is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film other than Godfather. You have six of them, and now you have Creed and Creed II.”

The actor has been keeping busy while practicing social distancing, including keeping up with his panting hobby. Earlier this month he showed off his latest abstract painting featuring the phrase "Where are you?" across the top and "Long gone" on the bottom.

Working on something new. And yes the 'Wet paint' 'Is what we all are to the day we die.'" he wrote on Instagram about his latest painting.

He's also been spending time with his family: wife Jennifer Falvin, 51, and daughters Sophia, 23, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17. Stallone most recently posted a family photo on Easter, which also included a second picture of his FaceTiming with former rival Arnold Schwarzenegger.