Meet the Stallones! See Sylvester Stallone's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years

The Rocky actor and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone are parents to daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett

By Sophie Dodd
Updated July 06, 2021 05:49 PM

1 of 21

Got the Glow

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

Meet the Stallones! Rocky star Sylvester and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett (say those names three times fast!). 

2 of 21

Longtime Loves

Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jennifer, a co-founder of Serious Skincare, and Sly tied the knot in May 1997. 

3 of 21

Golden Girls

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

The couple's daughters rose to fame in 2017, when they served as joint Golden Globe Ambassadors at the star-studded awards show. 

4 of 21

Vintage Vibes

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

According to Jennifer, this 1988 shot was the couple's first photo together. "LOVE LASTS!" she wrote on Instagram in a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband. 

5 of 21

A 'Royally' Good Match

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

The longtime loves posed together for a photo in matching royal blue looks. 

6 of 21

Glammed Up

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

The Stallones always step out in style! The family got dressed up for a night out in this shot that the proud dad shared to Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2020. 

7 of 21

Looking Fierce

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

The family of five joined in on the viral Tiger King trend that saw celebrities dressing up as the subjects of the Netflix true crime documentary series last March. 

8 of 21

'Hoppy' Easter

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Looks like the Rambo star couldn't handle the cuteness of matching bunny ears and adorable puppies!

9 of 21

The OG Selfie

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

"Time flies by so fast! I try to fly ahead of it," Sly captioned an old-school Photo Booth shot of him and his daughters, featuring a flip phone. 

10 of 21

Safety First

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

They grow up so fast! Sly posed with his girls for a family photo in July 2020. "Out with my daughters. We dropped our masks real fast for the picture. Be safe, keep punching!" he wrote at the time. 

11 of 21

Costume Party

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

Before their youngest daughter Scarlett was born in 2002, the family got into the spooky spirit for Halloween.

12 of 21

Swimming Lessons

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

"I know it's been said 1000,000,000,000 times before that you don't realize how fast time goes until time has flown away! But it's soooo true!" the actor captioned a pair of adorable throwback shots of him swimming with daughter Sophia. 

13 of 21

Smooth Sailing

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

The dad shared a trio of sweet shots from "a family outing" on a boat with his wife and daughters in January. 

14 of 21

Like Father, Like Daughter

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

"There's nothing better than having the respect in [sic] the love of your children. It's the greatest wealth in the world," the actor and artist wrote alongside a photo of him with oldest daughter Sophia. "I'm trying to get photos with SCARLET and SISTINE but they're not easy to nail down. They have very busy lives, thank God," he added. 

15 of 21

Lunch Date

Credit: Jennifer Flavin Stallone/Instagram

Florals for spring! The family dressed up in coordinating outfits for lunch out at a restaurant together. 

16 of 21

Glowing with Gratitude

Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

For their 24th wedding anniversary on May 17, the actor shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram, alongside a shot of them on vacation. "Time is flying but I have a blessed life Thanks to my wife and Family."

17 of 21

#TBT

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The couple suited up for a night on the town in the '90s. 

18 of 21

Family First

The mom-of-three shared one of the family's old Holiday cards on Instagram, writing, "I'm so blessed to have a kind and loving family!" 

19 of 21

From the Vault

To celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in 2018, Jennifer shared a series of cuddly throwbacks with her love. "21 years of marriage and still going strong with the love of my life❤️," she captioned the photos. 

20 of 21

Celebrating Love

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! My forever best friend❤️," Jennifer captioned this sweet throwback shot of her and Sly. 

21 of 21

Glam Girls

The proud dad shared a photo of himself and his daughters on Instagram, writing, "I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy." He playfully added, "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol." 

