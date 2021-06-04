Meet the Stallones! See Sylvester Stallone's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
The Rocky actor and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone are parents to daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett
Got the Glow
Meet the Stallones! Rocky star Sylvester and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett (say those names three times fast!).
Longtime Loves
Jennifer, a co-founder of Serious Skincare, and Sly tied the knot in May 1997.
Golden Girls
The couple's daughters rose to fame in 2017, when they served as joint Golden Globe Ambassadors at the star-studded awards show.
Vintage Vibes
According to Jennifer, this 1988 shot was the couple's first photo together. "LOVE LASTS!" she wrote on Instagram in a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband.
A 'Royally' Good Match
The longtime loves posed together for a photo in matching royal blue looks.
Glammed Up
The Stallones always step out in style! The family got dressed up for a night out in this shot that the proud dad shared to Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2020.
Looking Fierce
The family of five joined in on the viral Tiger King trend that saw celebrities dressing up as the subjects of the Netflix true crime documentary series last March.
'Hoppy' Easter
Looks like the Rambo star couldn't handle the cuteness of matching bunny ears and adorable puppies!
The OG Selfie
"Time flies by so fast! I try to fly ahead of it," Sly captioned an old-school Photo Booth shot of him and his daughters, featuring a flip phone.
Safety First
They grow up so fast! Sly posed with his girls for a family photo in July 2020. "Out with my daughters. We dropped our masks real fast for the picture. Be safe, keep punching!" he wrote at the time.
Costume Party
Before their youngest daughter Scarlett was born in 2002, the family got into the spooky spirit for Halloween.
Swimming Lessons
"I know it's been said 1000,000,000,000 times before that you don't realize how fast time goes until time has flown away! But it's soooo true!" the actor captioned a pair of adorable throwback shots of him swimming with daughter Sophia.
Smooth Sailing
The dad shared a trio of sweet shots from "a family outing" on a boat with his wife and daughters in January.
Like Father, Like Daughter
"There's nothing better than having the respect in [sic] the love of your children. It's the greatest wealth in the world," the actor and artist wrote alongside a photo of him with oldest daughter Sophia. "I'm trying to get photos with SCARLET and SISTINE but they're not easy to nail down. They have very busy lives, thank God," he added.
Lunch Date
Florals for spring! The family dressed up in coordinating outfits for lunch out at a restaurant together.
Glowing with Gratitude
For their 24th wedding anniversary on May 17, the actor shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram, alongside a shot of them on vacation. "Time is flying but I have a blessed life Thanks to my wife and Family."
#TBT
The couple suited up for a night on the town in the '90s.
Family First
The mom-of-three shared one of the family's old Holiday cards on Instagram, writing, "I'm so blessed to have a kind and loving family!"
From the Vault
To celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in 2018, Jennifer shared a series of cuddly throwbacks with her love. "21 years of marriage and still going strong with the love of my life❤️," she captioned the photos.
Celebrating Love
"Happy birthday to the love of my life! My forever best friend❤️," Jennifer captioned this sweet throwback shot of her and Sly.
Glam Girls
The proud dad shared a photo of himself and his daughters on Instagram, writing, "I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy." He playfully added, "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."