Sylvester Stallone Poses with His 'Loving' Daughters,' Jokes He Wants Them to 'Stop Growing'

Sylvester Stallone is grateful for his three daughters!

On Wednesday, the Rambo star, 75, shared a photo with children Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19 — whom he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone — singing their praises in the post's caption.

His girls were off to the red-carpet premiere for Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Sistine stars in alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch.

All looked glamorous for the event. Sistine was dressed in an elegant green mini dress, while her sisters Sophia and Scarlet opted for black minis.

A casually dressed Stallone placed himself in between his daughters and smiled.

"I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," the proud father declared.

He jokingly added, "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."

Sistine Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stallone often expresses his gratitude for his daughters and wife Jennifer, 52, in sweet posts on social media.

For his birthday on July 6, he shared a sweet group photo with all of them.

"And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" the Rocky star captioned the family photo.

Sylvester Stallone and his daughters Sylvester Stallone with daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet and wife Jennifer | Credit: Sylvester Stallone/ instagram

In February, he also praised his daughters in the caption of a photo with Scarlet — a recent high school graduate.

"There's nothing better than having the respect in the love of your children. It's the greatest wealth in the world," the actor wrote.