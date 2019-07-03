Sylvester Stallone Slams Escape Plan 2 as the 'Most Horribly Produced Movie' of His Career

Sylvester Stallone is not mincing words when it comes to what he thinks was his worst movie of all.

The Creed II actor, 72, shared a video on himself and director Jon Herzfeld to Instagram, where he compliments the director on his work on their latest film Escape Plan 3: The Extractors. However, Stallone clarified that their prior film, Escape Plan 2, wasn’t exactly a favorite of his.

“Here I am with my lifetime friend. and Director, JOHN HERZFELD , Who directed the upcoming film Escape Plan 3 – The Extractors ! Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in,” the actor wrote.

Stallone first starred in the Escape Plan series in the 2013 original, where he played prosector-turned escape artist Ray Breslin. He reprised his role in the 2018 sequel, joined by 50 Cent. The film received largely negative reviews from critics.

Despite the sequel’s critical and commercial failure, plans for the third Escape Plan began in 2017. Escape Plan 3: The Extractors marks the returns of Stallone and 50 Cent, as well as Dave Bautista.

In his post, Stallone praised the work of Herzfeld in the third film, particularly a fight scene that Stallone offered a quick look at in his Instagram video.

“This new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time, 17 nights , dusk till dawn , no breaks , we ate while we worked!!!!” the actor wrote. “The crew were under unbelievable pressure. . Proud of them! But I wanted this battle be as realistic as possible. I showed up on the site for the big final fight scene that takes place in a very very old cell that is 9‘ x 7 … they had spent all this time choreographing this Martial arts type of combat.”

Stallone added that he opted to go into the scene without any fight choreography, which he got costar Devon Sawa onboard with.

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Actor Sylvester Stallone attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on February 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Rocky II: I Am ‘Incredibly Grateful’

“So what you see is a portion of the brawl that is completely non – choreographed , spontaneous , again, with no cuts , And no idea , and what punches were coming!” he continued. “The other actor Devon , plays the killer who has accused me of murdering his father which is not true !”

Added Stallone, “without a doubt the only fight I’ve ever done in my entire career without choreography or without knowing what’s coming !! No one does this anymore – gotta a little adventurous !!! And nuts … This was tough but worth it!”

However, the Rocky actor’s harsh words against Escape Plan 2 did not set well with star 50 Cent, as he noted in a now-deleted Instagram photo of the film’s box office losses.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Claims Dolph Lundgren Almost Killed Him During Rocky IV: ‘He Hit Me So Hard’

“How the f—k I’m in the worst movie Rambo made?” the rapper captioned the post. “[W]hy the f—k Rocky say that. [T]his your f‚—king fault Randell.”

Randall Emmet, whom 50 Cent is referring to, served as one of the executive producers on the film. He also produces the third film.

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors is available on Digital, Blu-Ray combo and DVD now.