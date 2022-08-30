Sylvester Stallone Denies 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets in Jennifer Flavin Divorce

"The husband has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets," Sylvester Stallone's lawyers wrote in court documents seen by PEOPLE

Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sylvester Stallone has responded to Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing.

In Palm Beach County, Florida, court documents seen by PEOPLE on Monday, Stallone, 76, denied Flavin's allegations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Stallone's legal team wrote in his response that he "has not engaged" in that type of behavior.

The actor also opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.

As for attorneys' fees and legal costs, Flavin asked the court to note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to "reduce the cost" of legal fees.

In his response, Stallone noted that his wife "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees."

Stallone did not oppose Flavin's petition to "restore" her maiden name and agreed that their union is "irretrievably broken."

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lawyers for Stallone and Flavin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Days after Flavin filed for divorce, Stallone denied that their 25-year marriage ended over a dog.

At the time, he addressed reports that their breakup came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and that a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

The actor told TMZ that, while he and Flavin did not see eye to eye over the dog's care — especially since they are bicoastal and he frequently travels for work — it did not ultimately lead to their split. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer," added Stallone. "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE of the breakup, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

The Rambo actor also said in a statement to PEOPLE, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

