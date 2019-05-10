Sylvester Stallone Celebrates His Daughter Sophia's Graduation from USC: 'So Proud'

Sylvester Stallone couldn’t be prouder.

The 72-year-old actor shared a sweet message to his daughter Sophia, 22, after she graduated from the University of Southern California on Friday.

“Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!” Stallone wrote in the caption as he shared photos of himself with his daughter in her graduation cap and gown.

Sophia is the third oldest of Stallone’s five children: sons Seargeoh, 40, and Sage, who died in 2012, from his marriage to Sasha Czack and daughters, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16, with Sophia’s mom — and Stallone’s wife — Jennifer Flavin.

Image zoom Sophia and Sylvester Stallone Sly Stallone/Instagram

Sophia’s family was also there to celebrate the achievement, including Scarlet, who shared a photo of Sophia on her Instagram Story during the graduation ceremony.

Sistine also wished Sophia the best on Instagram when she shared a photo of her, writing, “A college graduate! So proud!”

RELATED: Meet Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters: What to Know About Sophia, Sistine & Scarlet

After her graduation, Sophia began the festivities by singing along to Lizzo in the car.

“Feeling myself lol thanks @lizzobeeating,” she wrote in the video.

Image zoom Sophia Stallone Scarlet Stallone instagram story may 10, 2019

Image zoom Sophia Stallone

Image zoom Sophia Stallone Sophia Stallone instagram story May 10, 2019

The Rocky actor’s three daughters shared the title of Miss Golden Globe in 2017 — an achievement they were all “freaking out” about.

“We were dancing, we were screaming, we got some music playing, the dogs were barking, it was amazing. It was so much fun,” Sistine told PEOPLE in January 2017 of the news.

In 2012, Flavin, 50, told Paris Match Sophia was the one who “most resembles her father.“

“Like him, she has read nearly all of Shakespeare’s books,” Flavin said. “They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Introduced to Society at Debutante Ball in Paris

Stallone isn’t the only dad who recently enjoyed seeing his child walk across a stage to accept her diploma.

His good friend Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his son Joseph Baena’s graduation from Pepperdine University last month, writing a sweet message that he shared on Instagram.

“Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day!” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”