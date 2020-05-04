Sylvester Stallone Confirms He's Working on a Demolition Man Sequel: 'It's Looking Fantastic'

Sylvester Stallone said a Demolition Man sequel is "going to happen" in an Instagram Q&A over the weekend

Sylvester Stallone is keeping busy while staying at home.

The actor, 73, took the time to sit down for a live Instagram Q&A on Sunday in which he revealed he was working on a sequel to his 1993 action film Demolition Man.

"We’re working on it right now with Warner Bros., and it’s looking fantastic," Stallone said. "So that should come out. That’s going to happen."

Demolition Man focused on a copy who is cryogenically frozen in the '90s and wakes up in 2032 to take on a 20th-century criminal (Wesley Snipes). The film also starred Sandra Bullock in one of her earliest roles and Nigel Hawthorne.

The Rocky star said he was also working on an adaptation of the James Byron Huggins' sci-fi novel Hunter, which he said has "been in the works for 20 years."

When asked if he'd ever revisit his Rocky Balboa character from the Rocky and Creed franchises, Stallone said, "I never say no to Rocky because I have a couple of ideas but I’m not so sure."

"They don't really involve the Ring as much as they should and I'm not so confident that would be exciting enough for the audience. But, you never know," he said.

Stallone also revealed he would be writing a book, saying, "I’m starting one pretty soon, pretty much about the journey of getting here and staying here."

The actor opened up about how he was spending his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was grateful for the extra time he had with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters: Sophia, 23, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17. He also has a son, Seargeoh, 41, with first wife Sasha Czack.

"Getting to know my family better," Stallone said as to what he was doing. "Usually you're gone 75 percent of the time and now you're there actually looking in their eyes."

He added, "This is fantastic. I'm being provided this opportunity which won't be around much longer. They'll move out of the nest. I'm just cherishing these moments."