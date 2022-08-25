Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'

Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce on Friday

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:56 PM

Sylvester Stallone's younger brother Frank is showing support for the actor following news of wife Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actor/musician, 72, posted a throwback photo of himself and the Rocky actor, 76, when they were children. "Brothers till the end! Enough said," Frank wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, "#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country."

Back on July 30, Frank posted a family photo of himself with Stallone, Flavin and their three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. "I had the best birthday ever with my family," he wrote in the caption.

On Friday, Flavin, 54, filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Sylvester at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Flavin, a businesswoman and former model, exclusively told PEOPLE in a statement: "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone said in his own statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 after first meeting in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. They share three daughters: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia. He is also a dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Starlin Wright, died in 2012.

Actor Sylvester Stallone and brother actor Frank Stallone arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Expendables 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Frank Stallone in 2014. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Three months before the filing, the pair celebrated 25 years of marriage with loving posts on Instagram in May.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone wrote in a caption at the time. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin then commented, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I'm yours for the rest of my life!"

Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She added in her own now-deleted post: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"

Alongside a photo of herself hugging her three daughters, Flavin wrote on Instagram Aug. 10, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever." In the comment section, Sistine called her mom the "strongest woman I know," and Sophia wrote, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. Love you so much."

Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Relationship Timeline
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Tattoo of His Wife with Ink of Late Dog and 'Rocky' Castmate, Butkus
Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary: 'Keeps Getting Better'
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Louis Vuitton – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Sophie Turner Wishes 'My Love' Joe Jonas a Happy 33rd Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's Life in Photos
Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sophia Is 25! 'Rocky' Star Honors His 'Source of Bravery and Pride'