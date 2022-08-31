Sylvester Stallone's Brother Calls Him 'Real Pro' for Finishing TV Series amid 'Tough Obstacles'

Sylvester Stallone said of the production for Tulsa King, "Though it was a long time to be away it was worth it"

Published on August 31, 2022 12:53 PM

Sylvester Stallone wrapped filming for his upcoming television series after a "long" production he says "was worth it."

Sharing a video of his last day on set of the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, Stallone, 76, wrote on Instagram, "This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind blowing production [that] just ended in Oklahoma. Though it was a long time to be away it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera."

In the comment section, Stallone's younger brother, actor/singer Frank, commended him for finishing the project amid "tough obstacles." He wrote, "We are so proud of you, through tough obstacles the real pros show up and deliver. #brotherhood#loyalty.

On Aug. 19, Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone added in his own statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

In her divorce filing, Flavin, 54, claimed "intentional dissipation" of marital assets. Under Florida law, that can include such things as excessive spending, gambling, gift-giving or unnecessary borrowing by a spouse around the time of a split. Flavin is asking that Stallone be prohibited from selling or spending their assets during divorce proceedings, and is also requesting sole use of their $35 million Palm Beach home.

Stallone denied the claim. His legal team responded to her divorce filing Aug. 29, stating in court documents that the actor "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." He is also contesting her sole use of the house.

Stallone rollout

Back on July 30, Frank posted a family photo of himself with Stallone, Flavin and their three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26. "I had the best birthday ever with my family," he wrote in the caption.

