Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren had an epic meeting that any action film fan would love to see on the big screen again.

The three stars gathered on Friday with Stallone, 73, Schwarzenegger, 71, and Lundgren, 61, all sharing the spotlight in a selfie video shared on Instagram.

“Men that refuse to grow up. Actually why bother??? We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracfullly!!!!!! @schwarzenegger @dolphlundgren,” Stallone captioned the footage.

“My hand looks better than your face,” Stallone tells Schwarzenegger as he tries to adjust the camera to fit all three of them.

“Sly thinks that HIS hand looks better than MY face?!” the former California governor responds. “Look at this beauty here,” he continues, putting his hand over Lundgren’s shoulder. “Look at this. He cannot stand it to have so many beautiful guys around him.”

“We are aging SO well,” Stallone interjects. “A couple of stallions over here.”

“Yeah, exactly,” Arnold says in agreement as the three continue to pose for the video.

“Love these two big, tough, successful and very big-hearted guys,” Lundgren captioned his own post of the pals.

All three actors starred alongside each other for The Expendables franchise, beginning with the first film in 2010 and the most recent installment in 2014.

“There is no Expendables without Sly,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Weekly back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger will be starring in Terminator: Dark Fate, which opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.