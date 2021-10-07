Two new Expendables projects, including an untitled spin-off, are in the works

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham Reunite on the Set of the Newest Expendables Movie

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are all smiles on the set of the newest Expendables movie!

Stallone, 75, shared pair of a smiling shots of the two on the set of the upcoming film Thursday on Instagram.

"Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES !!!" the actor wrote alongside the image.

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham Reunite on Set of Expendables 4 Credit: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

In the first shot, both men are decked out in black tactical gear. In the second, the duo loosened up in some more casual clothes while Stallone fooled around with a guitar on a small stage.

Stallone and Statham will be joined by newcomers Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent' Jackson and martial arts master Tony Jaa for the fourth installment of the Expendables franchise.

Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will reprise their roles as Gunner Jensen and Toll Road, respectively.

Sylvester Stallone Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film," Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement regarding the upcoming film "The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

It's been seven years since Expendables 3 was released in August 2014. Scott Waugh has stepped in as director for the fourth installment of the film franchise, while Statham joined the crew of executive producers.